At the end of the Biathlon World Cup in Nove Mesto, Austria took fifth and eighth place in the mixed relays. The top duo of the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV), Lisa Hauser and Simon Eder, finished fifth in the single mixed after ten spare rounds and one penalty loop. Anna Gandler, Tamara Steiner, David Komatz and Harald Lemmerer finished eighth in the mixed relay after seven spares and one penalty.

Hauser and Eder were on a podium going into the final standing stage, but Eder botched standing and had a penalty loop, dropping to fifth. The Austrians were 51.4 seconds behind winners Norway with Marte Olsbu Röiseland and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, surprisingly followed by Switzerland (+17.6) and Latvia (+29.5).

In the mixed relay Austria ranked fourth after strong performances by Gandler (3 penalties), Steiner (0) and Komatz (0) before the last runner. Lemmerer, however, had problems with prone shooting and had to go into a penalty loop for three spare rounds. With just one penalty standing, he saved the top eight place, 2:14.2 behind. France won ahead of Sweden (+33.6s) and Norway (+38.3s).

Single Mixed Staffel (4 x 1,5 + 5 x 1,5 km): 1. Norway Röiseland / Christiansen 36:40,5 0/7* 2. Switzerland Baserga / Hartweg + 17,6 0/10 3. Latvia Bendika / Rastorgujews 29,5 0/9 4. France 45,1 1711 5. Austria Hauser/Eder 51,4 1/10 6. Ukraine 52,6 1/8 7. Deutschland 53,1 1/10 8. You have 59,6 2/7 9. Sweden 1:15,2 2/7 10. Romania 1:35,5 0/9 * Penalties/Reloads

Mixed Staffel (4 x 6 km): 1. France Jeanmonnot, Colombo, Perrot, Claude 1:06:32,3 0/7* 2. Sweden Magusson, H. Öberg, Ponsiluoma, Samuelsson + 33,6 0/18 3. Norway Knotten, Tandrevold, Dale, Strömsheim 38,3 0/16 4. Deutschland 1:07,7 1/13 5. Italy 1:13,3 0/6 6. Ukraine 1:35,5 1/8 7. Czech Republic 2:05,4 1/15 8. Austria Gandler, Steiner, Komatz, Lemmerer 2:14,2 1/7 9. Switzerland 3:03,4 3/15 10. Finland 3:30,4 1/10 * Penalties/Reloads

