Andrea Ranocchia told himself in a long interview granted to Assisi Sport. “I didn’t start playing football, I even did karate – he said – then I got tired almost immediately and switched to football. The youth team in Bastia, the Perugia shirt worn by coach Rossi, the meeting with Pietro Montanelli, the coach I really care about Arezzo and Antonio Conte, one of the first coaches in the world,” he clarified about his childhood.

Inter is his greatest love in his career: “At home, where I have many friends. Playing at San Siro in front of 80,000 people is significant, you get there step by step, once the referee blows the whistle, the crowd doesn’t see it I was fine in Milan, they welcomed me and rewarded me a few days ago amid much applause in the stadium, I have many friends and I often hear from them every day. The strongest striker marked? Undoubtedly ‘the prince’ Milito, who later became my teammate. He too is forever in the history of Inter.

The last experience, at Monza, didn’t go as expected, but an excellent memory remains: “Two true gentlemen, knowing them I understood why they won so much at Milan. The experience at Monza was beautiful and short, but on the farewell to football (communicated via social media right from Assisi, ed), I wouldn’t go back, I decided to leave, I was run out”.

And today’s Serie A? “Inter are recovering in the league, but Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli, who I had as a coach, are really going very fast. In January we’ll see if they’ll be able to go all the way and win. Simone Inzaghi is a good coach. I’m happy for Monza, I know the coach Raffaele Palladino. I played there together, he was able to put the right gear into it, amazing everyone, they’ll do well, he’s very good. My dream today? I repeat, my family. Giulia and my children, rest with the pleasure of discovering everyday life and living here in this unique, genuine, rich land, where my children will be able to grow up well”. See also Cagliari, Strootman operated on: he will be out for 2 months

