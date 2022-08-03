GAMBOLO’

Giorgio Rapaccioli, from the Oltrepadano of Team Stocchetti, achieved his 17th overall victory of the season, arriving all alone at the finish line in Revislate (a fraction of Veruno in the Novara area), after a two-man breakaway staged from the middle of the race; a few bars from the finish, the classic thrust of the veteran-B from Santa Maria della Versa arrived very punctual.

In the Corte Sabauda trophy, played in Novi Ligure, a good performance for Gc Varzi who obtained second place among the masters of the youth range with the elite of Voghera Andrea Menini, the third with Luca Della Pietà from Alessandria and the sixth with Marco Conti, both master-3. The race was won by the highly rated sprinter Federico Berta of Lnc Jolly Wear. Fourteenth absolute position for Severino Giacobone, master-3 of the Godiaschese Pedal.

At the Belcreda di Gambolò, on the other hand, the Giro della Provincia stopped off, with the Vecchio Forno dei Longobardi trophy: 150 runners at the start. Pavesi in the shade, with the exception of Eliseo Tassan, first in the overall classification of masters 7 and 8. The runner of the Sant’Angelo Ferramenta, team from Lodi affiliated to Acsi Pavia, hit the mark by putting behind highly experienced athletes including Natalino Moracchiato, third overall in the race, master-7 of the Garlasco Cycling Club.

In the race reserved for elite and junior masters, full success for Andrea Natali from Bergamo, master-3 in 1981; behind him Claudio Rizzotto; just off the podium with the fourth place still Rapaccioli, winner only the day before in the Novara area.

In the women, another winning test for Rosella Bazzarello (Team Media Bike Sannazzaro), winner of the stage of the Giro della Provincia jersey, in a record 2022 for the Lomellina athlete. –

PAOLO CALVI