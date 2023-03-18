The bronze medal in diving at the 1960 Rome Olympics, the very tough ones allegations of child sexual abuse between the ages of 6 and 15 and sentenced to nine years in prison in 2008. The sports career of the Olympic champion Brian Phelps for years it has been overshadowed by legal proceedings. The former British athlete, who will turn 79 on April 21, admitted to 42 of the sexual assault charges in 2008, he was convicted and served six years in prison. He now he lives in France but ended up under accusation again for one interview of an alleged victim released a month ago to Natalie Pirks of BBC.

“Raped at 5 in her gym”

“Emma”, this is the invented name used to protect the identity of the girl who (including her) claimed there are at least 12 other victims by Phelps. Following his successes as a teenager, Phelps had become a trampoline coach and opened a British Gymnastics-affiliated gymnasium for young athletes. In the mid-seventies that gymnasium was transformed, according to the alleged victim, into a place of horrors. “Emma” claims she was molested and raped when she was just five years old da Phelps.

The basement of horrors with Disney characters on the walls

The abuses allegedly took place in a basement. “He called it ‘Happyland’. There were Disney characters, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, painted on the walls“said the woman accusing Phelps today. “Horrible things happened there. Imagine cWhat can happen to a little girl when she is in the hands of a paedophile. A part of your soul is shattered when this violence happens, “she added. In the early 90s, Emma had told the police of the abuse she suffered but had not filed a complaint. She was still tried and suffered from anorexia. Today tip the finger also against the British Gymnastics, asking for compensation and a grant for the victims of the abuses. “There have been catastrophic failures on the part of the institutions who helped bring about this horror,” he said.

“No cops gonna knock on my door again”

British Gymnastics reiterated that they have support for victims of violence has always been guaranteed in sports, including Emma. But also Phelps, who was jailed at age 64 after admitting to a string of sexual assaults on three children, believes he has served his sentence. “I absolutely deny all allegations and ‘Emma’ never went into the basement,” Phelps told the BBC. Phelps added in 2008 police had heard “a lot of kids I had coached, at least search for victims who had escaped the investigation, but without finding them“. Phelps reiterated that he is confident that “no policeman will knock on my door again“.