Raphaël Corre (Chaumont) joins Montpellier

Heading south for Raphaël Corre. After four seasons at Chaumont, the now ex-captain of the CVB will cross France to join Montpellier where he has signed for the next exercise.

At 33, Corre will discover his sixth club in the National League after Rennes (2009-2013), Nice (2013-2016), Lyon (2016-2017), AS Cannes (2017-2019) and therefore Chaumont, with which he will have won the 2021 Supercup and the 2022 Cup, but notably lost three League A finals.

The French international passer (29 selections), who led the game of the Blues in Japan for the first week of the League of Nations and will be the understudy of Olympic champion Antoine Brizard from Wednesday for the tournament in Orleans – against Argentina (Wednesday 21), Cuba (Friday 23), Canada (Saturday 24) and Brazil (Sunday 25) – will aim to bring the title back to Hérault, after a complicated season.

