Rapid brings striker hope Zikovic to professionals

Rapid have given their 17-year-old striker Jovan Zivkovic a new three-year contract until the summer of 2026 and promoted him to the professional squad for the coming season.

The Bundesliga club announced this on Wednesday. Zivkovic made his debut for Rapids Amateure in the second division in February, scoring four times in six games for Austria’s U16 and U17 teams. Sports director Markuskatzer described Zivkovic as a “diamond that still needs to be cut”.