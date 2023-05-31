Home » Rapid brings striker hope Zikovic to professionals
Sports

Rapid brings striker hope Zikovic to professionals

by admin
Rapid brings striker hope Zikovic to professionals

Rapid have given their 17-year-old striker Jovan Zivkovic a new three-year contract until the summer of 2026 and promoted him to the professional squad for the coming season.

The Bundesliga club announced this on Wednesday. Zivkovic made his debut for Rapids Amateure in the second division in February, scoring four times in six games for Austria’s U16 and U17 teams. Sports director Markuskatzer described Zivkovic as a “diamond that still needs to be cut”.

See also  Sporting-Juventus 1-1, bianconeri in the semifinals of the Europa League - breaking latest news

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia, news. Kremlin: Kiev’s worrying attacks...

The Badminton Federation BWF will consider admitting Russian...

Transfer market, the best players expiring in 2023

The 8th Zhejiang Provincial Sports Meeting for the...

The FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation into Bandecchi...

French Open 2023 results: Britons Neal Skupski, Jamie...

FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Big Jumping World...

Quincy Promes, from the Dutch national team to...

Despite Kodai Senga’s dominance, Mets — like Phillies...

The latest ITTF world rankings are released Hainan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy