Rapid has to live with a zero number

Rapid started Thursday’s UEFA Conference League third qualifying round with a disappointing 0-0 draw. In the home game against the compact and playful Debrecen VSC, the Viennese were hardly able to get a pinprick on the offensive and were lucky in the third place in the Hungarian league last season when they had two shots from the post.

Burgstaller scores – but hand ball (38th minute)

In the first half, an alleged goal by Rapid scorer Guido Burgstaller was not recognized because of a handball. The second leg to qualify for the duel with last year’s finalists Fiorentina in the play-off takes place next Thursday (9 p.m., live on ORF1) in Hungary.

