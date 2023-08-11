Home » Rapid has to live with a zero number
Sports

Rapid has to live with a zero number

by admin
Rapid has to live with a zero number

Rapid started Thursday’s UEFA Conference League third qualifying round with a disappointing 0-0 draw. In the home game against the compact and playful Debrecen VSC, the Viennese were hardly able to get a pinprick on the offensive and were lucky in the third place in the Hungarian league last season when they had two shots from the post.

Burgstaller scores – but hand ball (38th minute)

In the first half, an alleged goal by Rapid scorer Guido Burgstaller was not recognized because of a handball. The second leg to qualify for the duel with last year’s finalists Fiorentina in the play-off takes place next Thursday (9 p.m., live on ORF1) in Hungary.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Matera, car in the escarpment: three 20-year-old boys died - breaking latest news

You may also like

«Torino wants to strengthen itself, Ricci never on...

Spain vs. Netherlands live updates: Spain attacking early

Schranz after Dnipro’s two goals: In short, it...

Russia seeks to be the first country to...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered while Retrieving URL

Riley Greene’s Late Homer Propels Detroit Tigers to...

Conference League: Rapid can’t get past zero

UFC facing unfair competition lawsuit after veterans complaint

Danish Ajax Winger Darami to Join Reims for...

Rosenborg 2-1 Hearts: Lawrence Shankland is gift that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy