Rapid finished their preparations for the new season with a 3-0 loss at Union Berlin. After a goalless first half, the German Champions League participants scored three goals in front of 17,000 spectators in the An der Alten Försterei stadium through Kevin Behrens (53′, 74′) and David Fofana (56′) on loan from Chelsea. Rapid striker Guido Burgstaller was missing and is questionable for the cup opener on Sunday at the Vienna regional league club Donaufeld.

IMAGO/Matthias Koch

Share this: Twitter

Facebook