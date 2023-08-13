Rapid needs efficiency against Hartberg

After the sobering zero number in the European Cup, Rapid wants to return to winning ways in the Admiral Bundesliga. Against TSV Egger Glas Hartberg, Hütteldorfer are aiming for their second win in their third league game on Sunday (5:00 p.m.) in order to regain their self-confidence after beating Debrecen 0-0 on Thursday in the Conference League qualifier.

Zoran Barisic’s team wants to continue the strong performances at LASK (1: 1) and against Altach (4: 0). The duel with the Hungarian representative revealed a current weakness in green and white: the exploitation of opportunities. “Unfortunately we didn’t score. That has been with us from the very beginning. I hope that this tide will turn at some point, ”said Barisic.

Styrians need a stronger second half

Coach Markus Schopp’s team started the new season with two draws. Twice the Hartbergers gave up a two-goal lead in the second half after good performances. Instead of six points, the East Styrians only have two points. In the 3:3 win at newly promoted Blau-Weiss Linz, the goals conceded came in the 84th and 86th minute. “It’s a situation that we’re not comfortable with,” said Schopp.

Bundesliga, third round

Sunday, 5 p.m

Rapid – Hartberg

Allianz Stadium, SR Jäger

Possible lineups:

Rapid: Hedl – Schick, Querfeld, Cvetkovic, Moormann – Greil, Kerschbaum – Strunz, Seidl, Grüll – Burgstaller

Hartberg: Sallinger – Heil, Komposch, Bowat, Pfeifer – Diakite, Kainz – Lang, Providence, Prokop – Entrup

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

