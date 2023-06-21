Rapid President Wrabetz elected to the Supervisory Board

Rapid President Alexander Wrabetz has been elected to the Supervisory Board of the Admiral Bundesliga. The club conference of the league decided unanimously on Wednesday. Wrabetz is the successor to Roland Daxl, who announced his resignation after SV Ried was relegated. Wrabetz has been President of Hütteldorfer since last November.

GEPA/Walter Luger

“I think it’s important that SK Rapid is represented on this body again and I can assure you that I will also contribute my experience and expertise to the league supervisory board in the interests of red-white-red top football,” said the 63-year-old Wrabetz quoted in a broadcast.

In addition, the Bundesliga clubs unanimously committed themselves to the “50+1 rule” in the meetings. A specification of the framework conditions was discussed again, but did not receive the required two-thirds majority at the Annual General Meeting. This means that the current regulation remains in place, which states that the association must have the majority of the voting shares in the hived-off corporation.

