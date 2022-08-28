Home Sports Rapid Vienna, clashes and derbies in the corners… but between ultras groups of the same team
The defeat against Vaduz lit the fuse

During the Europa League match lost by Rapid Vienna – at home – to FC Vaduz, the home side’s curve experienced truly dramatic moments.

Old guard and young lions

The Youngest group (the new generation) had decided to invade the field after the sporting debacle but something went wrong. The old guard began to rail against the young supporters until it came to blows and caused real internal clashes: a derby inside the curve of Rapid Vienna.

While this was happening, some fans went to the authorities’ stands to ask for the resignation of the team managers, following the elimination from the next Europa League. In addition to the police, Rapid legend Steffen Hofmann also had to move to calm the situation and spoke to angry fans.

August 28, 2022 (change August 28, 2022 | 09:20)

