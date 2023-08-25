Rapid Vienna Fiorentina, the scattered considerations – Sportellate

Fiorentina’s European season opens with a misstep in Vienna, the cradle of modern psychoanalysis.

– The ingenuity with which Mandragora, recalled a few seconds before by the referee, blatantly yanks the opponent into the box giving Rapid Vienna the decisive penalty, as well as being decisive in the negative is a bit the emblem of a Fiorentina still physiologically weighed down on a physical level but, despite the exploits of Genoa, appeared fragile in terms of safety;

– The foreseeable better athletic condition of the Austrian team certainly had an impact on the economy of the match, especially once the Viennese went ahead with the penalty converted by Grüll. Moreover, it is curious how Italian (usually strongly inclined to massive turnover) has fielded 10/11 of the winning formation against Genoa. The disadvantage then placed Fiorentina in a complicated situation both tactically and psychologically, for what is a worry of ancient memory: unhinging closed defencesjust as the Rapid Vienna forward was exalted in barricading themselves in their first quarter of the field;

– Maybe it’s an indication of a certain tension or maybe not, but it should be noted that the first half of the match saw the Viola starting with their own goalkeeper make a lot of mistakes in setup, with especially Arthur good at trying to calm his dictating times and rhythms with precision. Rapid didn’t make much leverage on this fact, but the greater freshness allowed them to be dangerously seen with some fast transitions, perhaps giving Fiorentina a certain push from a mental point of view;

– If after the advantage Rapid Vienna showed little apart from an almost always punctual defensive phase, the same is true for Fiorentina. Despite the chances put on the scoresheet (the sensational one by the Beltran-Infantino duo in the final), goalkeeper Hedl didn’t have to make such out-of-the-ordinary interventions. Weighing was one terrifying imprecision in the finishes from the trocar, thanks among others to a less than brilliant evening for Bonaventura, a fundamental “binder” in the lily midfield. Despite an always good capacity for pressure and re-aggression, the Viola in the spaces held tight by the Austrian greens had little pace, rarely guessing the right last plays;

– Lack of incisiveness in the side lanes, a Nzola who appeared very weighed down compared to last Saturday, a certain amount of nervousness which certainly contributed to the lack of lucidity forward: these were the ingredients that made this play-off go uphill for the Florentine. In view of the return to the Franchi, in addition to greater brilliance on an athletic level, a very different head approach for the violas, screwed up on themselves in old problems and without particular merits from Rapid. Because net of the result, the Viennese remain an opponent from a technical point of view widely within reach for this Fiorentina team.

