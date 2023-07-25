Rapid Vienna pushes for Marvin Senaya (Strasbourg)

Marvin Senaya is making a good start to summer preparation, and this has been seen from abroad. Several clubs are closely following the Strasbourg right-back (22 years old). Especially the Rapid Vienna. Determined to recruit him as soon as possible, the Austrian club engaged in qualifying for the Europa League Conference has sent an offer, the amount of which has not filtered, to Racing.

The Alsatian club is however decided to keep its player under contract until June 2025. Senaya comes out of two conclusive loans in Ligue 2, at Sochaux then at Rodez. If he is used to the right corridor, he is also able to evolve on the left, as during his experience in the Doubs or this summer, where he partially compensates for the injury of Eduard Sobol (ankle).

