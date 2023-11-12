Rapinoe is injured in his farewell game

In the last game of her career, star soccer player Megan Rapinoe was injured after less than three minutes and watched her team’s defeat in the play-off final for the US championship from the bench. The two-time world champion from OL Reign slipped her right leg on Saturday evening in the 1-2 win against Gotham FC without any opposition from her. “I’m pretty sure I tore my Achilles tendon,” the 38-year-old said afterwards.

A magnetic resonance imaging still needs to be done. “It’s disappointing that it ends like this. Win or lose, you want to play your last game,” said the Olympic champion, who watched the second half wearing an orthopedic support shoe and walking on crutches. Rapinoe was denied winning the US Championship for the first time as the end of her otherwise successful career.

It was also the last game of her career for Gotham defender Ali Krieger. Krieger and Rapinoe were both active for the US national team in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup victories. “I was devastated when she was replaced,” Krieger said. “You want to play against the best and beat them on the court.”

Share this: Facebook

X

