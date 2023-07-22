Home » Raptors, accordi con Ron Harper Jr e Javon Freeman-Liberty
Raptors, accordi con Ron Harper Jr e Javon Freeman-Liberty

Raptors, accordi con Ron Harper Jr e Javon Freeman-Liberty

The Toronto Raptors have defined the confirmation of Ron Harper Jr and the arrival of Javon Freeman-Liberty, both with a two-way contract.

Harper jr spent his rookie season between the Raptors and the affiliated G League team, while Freeman-Liberty comes from an excellent summer league with the Chicago Bulls (21.2 PPG, 4.4 APG, 46% from 3).

Both news stories were reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

