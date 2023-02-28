The Toronto Raptors change the second unit with an arrival and a departure.

The Canadian team has defined the signing of Will Barton, an expert guard who had recently terminated his contract with the Wizards.

Juancho Hernangomez will make room for him.

What will be the next move of the Spanish winger? Priority to the NBA or the return to Europe?

Free agent G/F Will Barton is finalizing a deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023