Home » Raptors, deal with Garrett Temple
Sports

Raptors, deal with Garrett Temple

by admin
Raptors, deal with Garrett Temple

Garrett Temple will sign a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Canadian team will be the 12th of his career for the 37-year-old former LSU guard.

Temple has spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.

See also  Shenhua starts for 4 U23s in training, Qingdao team starts U23 is also Shenhua's future

You may also like

Surprising Silver: Chinese Men’s Foil Team Shines at...

Disqualification of the Ukrainian woman? The Czech holder...

Japan Dominates Spain with a 4-0 Victory in...

Juventus, Iling-Junior away to raise cash?

Dani Alves in the dock for sexual aggression

Milan-Cortina Olympics, no company has offered to build...

Surfing: the new African wave

ROYAL ULTRA SKYMARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com

Pogačar will start at the World Championship in...

Checo Pérez’s Strong Finish at Belgian GP Raises...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy