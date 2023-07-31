Raptors, deal with Garrett Temple

Garrett Temple will sign a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Canadian team will be the 12th of his career for the 37-year-old former LSU guard.

Temple has spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Free agent F Garrett Temple has agreed on a one-year, $3.2M deal with the Toronto Raptors, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Temple — who spent the past two years with the Pelicans — will be playing his 14th NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2023

