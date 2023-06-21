Home » Raptors, Gary Trent Jr postpones the appointment with the Free Agency
Raptors, Gary Trent Jr postpones the appointment with the Free Agency

Gary Trent Jr has decided to exercise the $18.5 million option for next season in his contract with the Toronto Raptors, reports Chris Haynes.

Duke’s product would like to stay in Canada for a long time, both sides would be interested in an extension.

This year Trent Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game on 37% threes and 1.6 steals with just 0.8 turnovers.

