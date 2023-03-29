Original title: Raptors, Heat tend to score small points, Grizzlies end Magic winning streak at home

The two basketball games were grasped yesterday. The Knicks and the Pelicans both outscored their opponents by more than 20 points and won cleanly. Today is still two games:

307 NBA games on Tuesday 3-29 07:30 Heat 219.5 Raptors, optimistic about small points

The Raptors reached a deal with the Spurs in the winter transfer. They sent Ken Birch, a protected first-round pick and two future second-round picks to get Jakob Poeltl. The team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season against the 76ers with 2 wins and 4 losses. The team signed a two-year 16 million contract extension with Thaddeus Young this season; signed with Porter for two years; transferred to Ron Harper Jr. and Hernangomez. The team is currently 37 wins and 38 losses, ranking 9th in the Eastern Conference, including 25 wins and 14 losses at home, ranking 6th in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors defeated the Wizards at home 114:104 in the last round. The team has won consecutive victories. It is currently half a game ahead of the 10th-placed Bulls and 4 games ahead of the Wizards. At least there is no big problem with qualifying for the play-offs.

The Heat made 7 wins in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but unfortunately lost to the Greens and stopped in the Eastern Conference Finals. Last season’s best sixth man in the regular season Hiro and center Adebayor both declined this season. Moreover, Tucker was recruited by Harden to the 76ers, and Morris joined the Nets. The team sold Lowry and Dun Luo in the winter transfer, but no one cared about it. The team only traded Dedmon and a 2028 second-round pick to the Spurs in exchange for cash compensation. The team currently ranks 6th in the Eastern Conference with 40 wins and 35 losses. The team leads the Raptors by 3 games. The Heat lost to the Nets at home 100:129 in the last round, ending the winning streak. The Heat’s away attack ability is average, and the Raptors have a good defense at home. They scored 219.5 points in this game, and they are more optimistic about the small points.

Tuesday 309 NBA NBA 3-29 08:00 Magic-7.5 Grizzlies, optimistic about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are one of the youngest teams in the league. The team is at the power forward position. Jaren Jackson Jr. was injured again. He underwent stress fracture repair surgery on his right foot during the offseason and is expected to miss at least 4-6 months. The Grizzlies reached a three-way deal with the Clippers and the Rockets in the winter. The Clippers sent Kennard to the Grizzlies, sent Wall to the Rockets, and got Gordon and 3 second-round picks. The Grizzlies sent Danny Green to the Rockets. The Grizzlies are currently 47 wins and 27 losses, ranking second in the Western Conference, including 32 wins and 5 losses at home, ranking first in the Western Conference. At present, the team’s head star Morant has returned, and the team’s recent 6-game winning streak is in a brave state.

After Howard left, the Magic has been rebuilding, but has not seen results. The team started the season with 3 wins and 9 losses, and once ranked bottom in the Eastern Conference with 6 wins and 20 losses. The team has picked up recently, currently 32 wins and 43 losses, ranking 13th in the Eastern Conference, and the team has 13 wins and 24 losses in away games, ranking 12th in away games. The Magic defeated the Nets at 119:106 in the last round. The team has won three consecutive victories recently. However, the three victories are at home, and the away games are average.

