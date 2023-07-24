Raptors, the situation with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby

The Athletic makes the point on the Toronto Raptors’ transfer plans.

The Canadian team would still be exploring the possibility of selling Pascal Siakam, but would no longer be interested in negotiating the departure of OG Anunoby.

The Cameroonian winger will soon have to renew his contract (eligible for a four-year contract worth around 192 million).

As for Anunoby, the Front Office would be convinced of its usefulness even in the event of reconstruction. Possibility not to be excluded after the departure of VanVleet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

