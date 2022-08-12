Triathlon. The Pavia club has a wide margin with 2 races to go The president: “At the top thanks to the teamwork of athletes and technicians”

the manager

The Raschiani Triathlon Pavese is the leader of the Italian company championship ranking. With two races at the end of the season, the company of president Andrea Libanore sees the final goal of the most prestigious ranking. Meanwhile, Libanore is already working to organize, with the municipal administration, the eleventh edition of the Duathlon of Pavia, Sunday 16 October.

«We are at the top – underlines Libanore – with the new mechanism of the club championships which provides for a series of scores on all the races valid for the Italian championship, we have a considerable advantage over the second. The decisive step was the youth championship in Lovadina, where the quality of our athletes and the four medals won allowed us to even the score and launch towards the Italian title, despite missing two races at the end. An important factor in our team is that we have four different training groups that mix on race weekends and this allows the quality of both the team as a whole and the individuals to grow. Then they are strong and interchangeable with each other in the various specialties. The four technicians work in concert and, in the case of the mixed relay, they decided to choose the four components, two boys and two girls, on the basis of the results of the individual races ».

Scudetto close? «There are still two stages – says the president of Raschiani – the absolute Italian championships, under 23 and university in Cervia, on October 2, which will be attended by several of our athletes, from Angelica Prestia, Nicolò Astori and Laura Ceddia. The next week there will be the Italian medium triathlon championships, but we may not need any more points for the general classification. The “Duathlon of Pavia”? Departure from PalaRavizza, bike fraction of km. 20 on the ring road. We also intend to organize a walking race with the YAC for breast cancer prevention, entitled “10,000 steps for research”. –