Home Sports Raspadori, Dimarco and Gigio’s saves: the best of Hungary-Italy
Sports

Raspadori, Dimarco and Gigio’s saves: the best of Hungary-Italy

by admin
Raspadori, Dimarco and Gigio’s saves: the best of Hungary-Italy

Raspadori, Dimarco and Gigio’s saves: the best of Hungary-Italy
Italy beat Hungary 2-0 in the match valid for the sixth and final day of the Nations League group 3 played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The goals of Raspadori in the 27th minute and Dimarco in the 52nd minute decided the game. Thanks to this victory, the Azzurri qualify for the Nations League Final Four, reaching Holland and Croatia. Tomorrow Portugal and Spain will play the fourth and last place.

See also  De Francesch, farewell to Sedico. "Bad ending, good experience"

You may also like

Nations League: Italy, Croatia and Holland in the...

Hungary-Italy, Mancini: “Well done, but everything else remains....

Nba, Lakers at work: the Westbrook case is...

Women’s Basketball World Cup roundup: Canada advances to...

Dortmund, loses a finger to cheer for the...

T. Silva: “I often speak with Ibra, I...

Hungary-Italy, Donnarumma, Dimarco and Cristante interviewed

Nations League: mission accomplished, Italy at the Final...

Wang Chenxing and Wu Youzhen join forces in...

Nations Lague: Inghilterra-Germany 3-3, Kvara and Dzeko in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy