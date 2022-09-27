Raspadori, Dimarco and Gigio’s saves: the best of Hungary-Italy

Italy beat Hungary 2-0 in the match valid for the sixth and final day of the Nations League group 3 played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The goals of Raspadori in the 27th minute and Dimarco in the 52nd minute decided the game. Thanks to this victory, the Azzurri qualify for the Nations League Final Four, reaching Holland and Croatia. Tomorrow Portugal and Spain will play the fourth and last place.

