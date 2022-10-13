Home Sports Raspadori: “My goal is the result of a great team effort, we will improve even more”
Raspadori: “My goal is the result of a great team effort, we will improve even more”

by admin
Raspadori: “My goal is the result of a great team effort, we will improve even more”

The statements of Giacomo Raspadori

Today at 18.45 they took the field Napoli e Ajax at the Maradona stadium. The Azzurri prevailed, managing to win by 4 to 2. In the post-match he spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport Giacomo Raspadori.

Her statements are as follows:

“Even though it wasn’t the most brilliant game we have played, the result is what we wanted from the start. We want to continue like this, growing and improving day by day especially by looking at our mistakes. My goal is the result of a great team effort, if we are playing like this it is thanks to the whole group. Such performances and victories in front of an audience like this only increase the enthusiasm “.

October 12, 2022

