Raspadori, there’s talent and desire to get involved here – Soccer

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 17 – “We can and must give continuity to a winning cycle, with some disappointments… The talent is there, the desire to get involved is there, it’s up to us to do our best in the club to express ourselves at our best in the national team”. Giacomo Raspadori says it on the eve of Italy-Holland in the Nations League, a challenge that will award third and fourth place.

Then the blue forward talks about “two contrasting moments” lived with the national team: “at the height of happiness for the European Championship and the disappointment of not going to the World Cup. In between there is a lot of experience, many games played, positive situations and negative to learn from”. Luckily though, he makes Raspadori understand that “there are great people within the group, for us the younger ones they are ideas, values ​​that we carry with us”.

“I think the national team is the biggest dream when you’re a child – he adds -, is to wear the national team shirt. You try to enjoy it to the fullest, giving joy to football lovers”.

But what kind of striker does Raspadori feel like? “By nature I feel like an attacker, I prefer to stay in the central areas of the pitch – he replies -. Then due to my characteristics I’m adapting to different roles and I think I can do it. I feel more at ease in the middle of the pitch, then if I start from outside or more backward I will still be able to arrive in the areas where I will be decisive”. (HANDLE).

