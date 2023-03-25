“Logically, I’m not that fast on cross-country skis. The Norwegians have perfect conditions for skiing here, the last time I stood on them was in Andorra during the European Championships,” Rauchfuss mentioned in a press release about the January championship, at which he was also second. “Thanks to the challenging conditions, I gained a lot on the bike, but unfortunately I couldn’t get a bigger lead,” added the Czech representative, who mainly competes in mountain bike races.