Rauchfuss again has silver from the World Championships in winter triathlon

Rauchfuss again has silver from the World Championships in winter triathlon

“Logically, I’m not that fast on cross-country skis. The Norwegians have perfect conditions for skiing here, the last time I stood on them was in Andorra during the European Championships,” Rauchfuss mentioned in a press release about the January championship, at which he was also second. “Thanks to the challenging conditions, I gained a lot on the bike, but unfortunately I couldn’t get a bigger lead,” added the Czech representative, who mainly competes in mountain bike races.

Among the juniors, Alžběta Dvorská finished fifth.

