Raúl Jiménez Ends Goal Drought with First Goal for Fulham

Title: Raúl Jiménez Scores First Goal for Fulham in Friendly Match

Subtitle: Mexican Striker Ends Seven-Month Goal Drought

Fulham’s new signing Raúl Jiménez wasted no time in making an impact, scoring his first goal for the club in a friendly match against Hoffenheim on Saturday. The goal comes as a relief for Jiménez, who had endured a seven-month goal drought at the club level.

The last time Jiménez found the back of the net was on January 11, 2023, during a Carabao Cup match between Wolverhampton and Nottingham. Since then, the Mexican striker struggled to find his scoring form until his recent breakthrough at Fulham.

In the friendly match against Hoffenheim, Jiménez displayed his goal-scoring prowess when he capitalized on a brilliant assist from teammate Antonee Robinson. Robinson delivered a precise cross from the left wing to the second post, where Jiménez expertly pushed the ball into the back of the net, securing his first goal for Fulham.

The match against Hoffenheim also marked Jiménez’s debut at Fulham’s home ground, Craven Cottage, giving him the opportunity to introduce himself to the fans. While he had previously made his debut for the team during a friendly match against Chelsea in the United States, his performance in that game was limited to a substitution.

Despite his limited playing time, Jiménez showcased his offensive skills during the Chelsea match and had a significant impact on the game, prompting the coach to praise his contribution and acknowledge his ability to change the dynamics of the squad.

With his first goal for Fulham already under his belt, Jiménez aims to continue his scoring spree when the Premier League season kicks off. Fans are excited to witness his goal-scoring prowess and the positive impact he can bring to the team.

Jiménez’s successful start at Fulham has brought a ray of hope to the club’s supporters, as they anticipate an exciting and successful season ahead.

