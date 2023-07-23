Home » Raul Jimenez: Fulham close in on £5m deal for Wolves striker
Raul Jimenez: Fulham close in on £5m deal for Wolves striker

Wolves paid Benfica £30m for Jimenez after a prolific loan spell

Fulham are closing in on the signing of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez for a fee of about £5m.

The move for Mexico international Jimenez, 32, has been prompted by the uncertainty over Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future.

The Serbia striker is still pushing for a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal after Fulham rejected a £25m bid.

Jimenez has been at Wolves since 2018 and his contract is due to run until 2024.

Following a loan spell in which he scored 15 goals in 37 games, Wolves made Jimenez a then-club record signing for £30m from Benfica in 2019.

He continued to impress but suffered a setback when a clash with Arsenal defender David Luiz in 2020 left him with a fractured skull.

Jimenez returned to action nine months later and scored six Premier League goals in 2021-22, before failing to find the net in 15 league games last season.

Fulham manager Marco Silva expressed his frustration at a lack of signings before Sunday’s opening match of the Premier League Summer Series against Brentford.

