Universitario de Deportes Fans Disappointed as Raúl Ruidíaz Extends Contract with Seattle Sounders

Universitario de Deportes fans were eagerly anticipating the return of national forward Raúl Ruidíaz ahead of the club’s Centennial. However, their hopes were dashed on Monday when it was announced that Ruidíaz would be remaining with the Seattle Sounders in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The news came as the North American club published its complete roster for the 2024 season, confirming Ruidíaz’s inclusion and effectively ruling out his return to Universitario de Deportes.

While Ruidíaz’s performance during his time abroad, particularly in the MLS, has not been his best, he remains a key player for the Seattle Sounders and is one of the highest-paid members of the team. His current contract ensures that he will continue playing abroad for at least one more year.

With Ruidíaz’s return off the table, the administration of Universitario de Deportes led by Jean Ferrari will need to consider other options to strengthen their attack as they prepare to compete for the Betsson League 1 championship and the Copa Libertadores.

This disappointment comes at a significant time for Universitario de Deportes, as the club is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024. Despite the setback with Ruidíaz, fans are hopeful that the team will find alternative ways to mark this milestone year with success on the field.

