With 183 votes in favor, 116 against and one abstention, the measure became law. The Democratic Party protests by waving the Constitution in the Chamber

Mariangela Masiello

The House finally approved the rave decree con 183 votes in favour, 116 against and one abstention. The definitive green light came after the decision of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana, to apply the “guillotine”or procedural tool that carries a text of law directly to the final gradewithout proceeding to the ordinary examination that precedes it. In the final vote on the decree all deputies of the Democratic Party in the Chamber of the Chamber they waved a copy of the Constitution “to underline the unconstitutionality of the measure”. Applause, however, from the benches of the majority at the time of approval. Fontana explained in the courtroom: “Considering that all phases of examination of the measure have taken place and considering that, in the context of the final vote declarations, all the groups were able to express their positions, is forced to exercise of the responsibilities entrusted to it by law, a put directly to the vote” the decree “to ensure that the resolution of the assembly takes place in the constitutional terms”.

rave crime — The new article 633-bis of the Penal Code introduces into the law a type of crime which punishes, with imprisonment from three to six years and a fine from one thousand to 10 thousand eurosthe organizers and promoters of episodes of “arbitrary invasion of land or buildings of others, public or private” with the aim of “carrying out a musical gathering or having another entertainment purpose” when the invasion “results in a real danger to public health or public safety due to non-compliance with the rules on narcotic substances or on the matter of safety or hygiene of shows and public entertainment events, also due to the number of participants or the state of the places”. The confiscation of “things that served or were intended to commit the offence” and of “those used to achieve the aims of the occupation or those which are its product or profit”. See also Five-a-side football. L84 Volpiano on Saturday at the start

life imprisonment — The decree also intervenes on the issue oflife imprisonment, the perpetual prison sentence, which prevents the convicted person from accessing alternative measures or other benefits. The decree provides for the granting benefits to prisoners who, despite not having collaborated with the judiciary, are believed to have kept a good behaviour. Excluding those admitted to the 41-bis regime.

coronavirus, what changes — In the context of the fight against Coronavirusthe rule anticipates from 31 December to 1 November 2022 the expiry of compulsory vaccination for “staff performing the health professions, for workers employed in residential, social-welfare and social-health facilities as well as for the staff of facilities that carry out health and social-health activities” and establishes its reinstatement if they have been suspended for non-compliance with the obligation. Fines for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation for citizens over 50 have also been suspended. With the decree we also went to eliminate the obligation to have a Green Pass to be able to enter, as visitors or companions, in the RSA and in the social-welfare, social-health and hospice structures and in the inpatient wards of hospital structures. The obligation to undergo the rapid or molecular antigen test has also been repealed for access to emergency services.