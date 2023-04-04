The UConn Huskies completed their dominant 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament run with a 76-59 win over San Diego State to win the program’s fifth national title — all since 1999 — and first under head coach Dan Hurley.

As confetti rained down at NRG Stadium in Houston and players and coaches cut the nets, social media reacted to the Huskies’ triumph while past UConn legends such as Ray Allen and Kemba Walker celebrated on the court as proud fans.

Here are the top moments from around the internet as UConn ascended to the mountaintop once again.

One of the best tournament runs ever?

Is UConn a blue blood now?

Legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski already thought so, and after the Huskies’ triumph, many on social media agree.

All Huskies in Houston…

…and back home in Storrs!

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers and her teammates were also celebrating the men’s team’s accomplishment.

UConn legends in the house!

Kemba Walker, Ray Allen, Caron Butler, Emeka Okafor, Rip Hamilton and Renee Montgomery were just some of the UConn royalty having a blast watching the current team’s triumph.

Family ties!

As he has been all tournament, actor Bill Murray was on hand to support his son, UConn assistant coach Luke Murray.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and his brother, Alvin Jones, were in the building to root for their cousin, Huskies guard Tristen Newton.

And fresh off a national championship of her own, LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese showed love to her cousin, UConn guard Jordan Hawkins, retweeting a post from the official March Madness account.

Of course, no family loomed larger than the Hurleys. Dan’s father Bob, a legendary high school basketball coach, and older brother Bobby, who won two NCAA championships as a star point guard for Duke and is now Arizona State’s head coach, beamed with pride alongside the rest of their family as time ran out before celebrating with Dan on the court.

Even Dan Hurley’s son, walk-on Andrew Hurley, got to dribble the ball out as he and his father became national champions.

Dan Hurley called his shot!

A quote from Hurley in January 2020 went viral — due to how accurate it seems now.

