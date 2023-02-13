The Umana Reyer Venice has officially presented Kendrick Ray:

“I want to thank Reyer, I am very honored by the trust that the club has given me, the fact that Venice has chosen me is not an absolutely trivial thing. I can’t wait to put all my energy on the playing field.

Everyone knows me as a scorer, people have never emphasized how proud I am of my ability to defend and the energy I put into defense. On the other hand, offensively, I like to attack the iron, play inside the area, create for myself and for my teammates.

I was very impressed by the energy the team put on the field, both in training and yesterday during the match against Pesaro. A fresh energy that I understand as a new chapter in a story to be written from now on”.

On the Final Eight in Turin

“They are particular matches, from inside and out, where anything can always happen. Maybe there will be some surprises. We go there to play with as much energy as possible, but above all with the best possible defense because the defense wins these kinds of trophies and these kinds of games. I know Virtus Bologna quite well as I played against them last season in the EuroCup with Patras. It’s an opponent who needs no introduction, but the Cup with knockout matches can reserve surprises. So, anyone can beat anyone in these kinds of trophies.”

On coach Spahija the first sensations:

“I really like him as a coach, I already had him for a short time at Maccabi Tel Aviv. I consider him a great coach, I think he will be able to do very well here in Venice ”.