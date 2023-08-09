Home » Rayados de Monterrey Makes Formal Offer to Sign ‘Tecatito’ Corona from Seville
Rayados de Monterrey Makes Formal Offer for Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona Amid Transfer Talks

Rayados de Monterrey has expressed strong interest in signing Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona during this summer transfer market. According to information from Diego Armando Medina for TUDN, the Mexican club has already tabled a formal offer for the Sevilla player.

Corona, an offensive powerhouse, currently has a contract with the Andalusian team that extends until the summer of 2025. However, in a bid to stabilize the club’s financial situation, all players have been made available for transfer during this window.

Diego Armando Medina, reporting for TUDN, reveals that there has been ongoing communication between the two clubs’ management teams. Notably, the formal offer on the table is for a three-year contract, with the possibility of a two-year extension and an impressive salary.

In related news, Germán Berterame, a key player for Rayados de Monterrey, recently underwent surgery. As per the medical report, the team’s board of directors is now deliberating whether to seek a replacement for Berterame from outside Mexico or wait for his recovery and reintegrate him into the team for the 2023 Opening of the MX League.

Furthermore, it seems that Sevilla coach Mendilibar may facilitate Tecatito’s departure or help his adaptation if he chooses to remain at the club.

Rayados de Monterrey’s pursuit of Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona has intensified, and fans eagerly await further developments in this high-profile transfer saga.

