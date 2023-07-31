Rayados de Monterrey stage a stunning comeback to secure victory against Seattle Sounders in Leagues Cup

Title: Rayados de Monterrey Stages Dramatic Comeback to Secure Victory against Seattle Sounders

What started as a disaster ended as a joy thanks to Rayados de Monterrey overcoming a 0-2 loss against the Seattle Sounders to end with a 4-2 win in their favor, in a game where Germán Berterame was the star of the Mexican team in the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which La Pandilla advanced to the Round of 16.

Seattle took the lead on the scoreboard with two goals in less than eight minutes, all due to a bad start by Héctor Moreno who was making many mistakes. Fortunately, the striped machinery got to work and they managed to score four goals to secure the final result.

In a surprising turn of events, Nicolás Lodeiro scored the first goal for Seattle thanks to a free kick that went over the wall after just 2 minutes. Even Moreno, who was positioned at the first post to avoid the goal, couldn’t stop the ball from finding the back of the net, resulting in a 1-0 lead for Seattle.

Just six minutes later, Leo Chú intercepted a lateral pass from Héctor Moreno, leading to a cross to Jordan Morris who scored the second goal with a powerful header, exposing the defense. It seemed like everything was going wrong for Monterrey, but they refused to give up.

Germán Berterame’s first goal marked a significant turning point in the match. It came from a fantastic play where the ball was passed to Joao Rojas on the left, who sent a low cross for Berterame to finish off. Although the Cleveland goalkeeper initially saved the shot, Berterame quickly reacted to score the first goal for Rayados, bringing the score to 2-1.

A penalty was then awarded after Héctor Moreno anticipated and swept the ball into the area, causing a disputed situation. Despite the claims from Seattle, the referee stood by his decision, and Berterame calmly converted the penalty, deceiving the Cleveland goalkeeper and leveling the score at 2-2.

At the 48th minute, the comeback was completed by Jordi Cortizo, who received a pass from Berterame amidst several defenders and unleashed a shot from the edge of the area, making it 3-2 for Monterrey.

Seattle desperately searched for an equalizer, but their attempts left spaces that the Liga MX team skillfully exploited. In a counterattack, Rayados struck Seattle again in the 63rd minute. A long pass from the defense found Cortizo, who then passed it to Luis Romo. Romo’s shot was deflected by the goalkeeper, but Berterame was there to push the ball into the net, extending Monterrey’s lead to 4-2.

In their despair over the defeat, Yeimar Gómez lost his composure and nudged Ali Ávila, hoping the referee wouldn’t notice. However, the central defender spotted the incident and showed Gómez the red card.

With this victory, Rayados secured the top spot in their group, having achieved two victories in the Leagues Cup. They now await their next opponents, as they aim to continue their success in the tournament.

