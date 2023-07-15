Rayados Defeat Cañoneros de Mazatlán 3-0 in MX League Match

Title: Rayados Secure Second Consecutive Victory with a Dominant Performance against Cañoneros de Mazatlán

Subtitle: Joao Rojas Shines with Double Strikes as Rayados Cruise to a 3-0 Victory

Monterrey’s Rayados displayed their prowess on the field, securing their second consecutive win in the Apertura 2023 tournament. In a closely fought match on Matchday 3 of the MX League, the Rayados emerged victorious with a resounding 3-0 scoreline against Cañoneros de Mazatlán. With this triumph, the Rayados continue their impressive run, accumulating 7 points and firmly establishing themselves among the tournament’s frontrunners.

The fixture marked the first defeat for the Cañoneros in the ongoing tournament, adding a touch of disappointment to their campaign. Ismael Rescalvo’s side now sits with 2 draws and 2 points, as they strive to regain their momentum on the field.

Taking place on a hot and humid afternoon at the Kraken Stadium, the match was highly anticipated with both teams expected to showcase their attacking prowess.

However, the game took an unexpected turn for Mazatlán as they were reduced to 10 men early on. In the 14th minute, Mazatlán’s striker, Luis Amarilla, was sent off for a reckless foul inside the box. Amarilla’s challenge on Rayados’ Stefan Medina resulted in a penalty being awarded to the visitors, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

Rogelio Funes Mori stepped up to take the penalty kick for the Rayados, but Mazatlán’s goalkeeper, Hugo González, made an excellent save to deny Monterrey the opening goal.

Despite being a man down, Mazatlán gradually settled into the game and came close to breaking the deadlock at the 31st minute. However, after consulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the officials deemed the goal to be offside due to a misplaced pass.

Monterrey continued their relentless efforts and finally found the breakthrough in the 51st minute. Joao Rojas capitalized on a pass from Germán Berterame, slotting the ball past the Mazatlán goalkeeper to give Rayados a well-deserved 1-0 lead.

The Rayados then extended their advantage in the later stages of the match. Joao Rojas showcased his brilliance once again, unleashing a powerful shot that found the back of the net and made it 2-0 in the 76th minute, effectively crushing any hopes of a Mazatlán comeback.

As the match reached its conclusion, Rayados piled on the misery for Mazatlán. In the 89th minute, Berterame received a cross from Omar Govea and expertly executed a finish, sealing the deal with a 3-0 scoreline.

The Rayados’ exceptional performance was a testament to their dominance, leaving their opponents no room to catch their breath, and solidifying their title aspirations. With this impressive win, Monterrey’s Rayados head into the break with the Leagues Cup, firmly establishing their position among the top contenders of the Apertura 2023 tournament.

The Rayados are eager to maintain their winning momentum when they return to the domestic league, while the Cañoneros will be determined to bounce back from their defeat and regain their winning form under the leadership of Ismael Rescalvo.

