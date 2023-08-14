Rayados’ Dominance: The Worthy Representative of Mexico in Leagues Cup

Rayados Faces Nashville SC in Leagues Cup Semifinal

This Tuesday, Rayados will be facing off against Nashville SC in the much-anticipated Leagues Cup Semifinal. While it’s expected to be a tough match, Monterrey is considered the favorite to win. In fact, if they advance, they could be on their way to winning the entire tournament, even with the presence of superstar Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Monterrey’s history suggests that the MLS teams may struggle against them, as no American team has ever been able to eliminate the mighty Rayados. They have become the hope of the MX League in this tournament.

In the Quarterfinals of the 2023 Leagues Cup, Rayados pulled off an incredible comeback against MLS champions LAFC. Despite falling behind 2-0, they managed to turn the game around and win 3-2. Now, they face Nashville SC in the semifinals.

Throughout the tournament, Rayados has already defeated Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders in the group stage. They also eliminated the Portland Timbers in the Round of 16.

Rayados boasts an impressive record against American clubs, having only lost 2 out of 22 official matches. Even in those defeats against the Seattle Sounders (2012) and Atlanta United (2019) in the Concachampions, they still advanced in the competition.

Out of the 22 games, Rayados have won 18, drawn 2, and suffered the previously mentioned losses. They have scored a remarkable 56 goals while conceding just 18.

Rayados have won all nine knockout series against American clubs and have won their last seven encounters against current MLS opponents. Interestingly, in Leagues Cup, they have only had to play one match so far, while in other competitions, they have faced their American counterparts on multiple occasions.

This successful run is a testament to the strength of Rayados as the worthy representative of Mexican football. As they continue their journey in the Leagues Cup, fans eagerly anticipate their future triumphs.