In a surprising turn of events, Rayados is reportedly negotiating the departure of Ponchito González, with Cruz Azul seeking to sign the player. This news comes just after Cruz Azul released five of its seven summer reinforcements, as reported by Soy Futbol. It seems the team is making some big moves ahead of the upcoming season.

According to ESPN Deportes, there has been an analysis of Cruz Azul’s ideal lineup for the 2024 Clausura of the MX League. This indicates that the team is strategically planning for its future success. However, not all news surrounding the team has been positive, as highlighted by Vamos Azul, which reported on allegations that players like Carlos Salcedo and Jesús Dueñas, along with other “reinforcements,” were a scam.

The team seems determined to overcome these challenges, as reported by Diario del Sur. The publication noted that Cruz Azul is striving to recover its greatness, suggesting that the team is focused on regaining its former glory.

It will be interesting to see how these negotiations and allegations play out, and how they will impact the upcoming season for both Rayados and Cruz Azul. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

Share this: Facebook

X

