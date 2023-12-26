Home » Rayados is already negotiating the departure of Ponchito González; Cruz Azul seeks his signing – Soy Futbol
Sports

Rayados is already negotiating the departure of Ponchito González; Cruz Azul seeks his signing – Soy Futbol

by admin
Rayados is already negotiating the departure of Ponchito González; Cruz Azul seeks his signing – Soy Futbol

In a surprising turn of events, Rayados is reportedly negotiating the departure of Ponchito González, with Cruz Azul seeking to sign the player. This news comes just after Cruz Azul released five of its seven summer reinforcements, as reported by Soy Futbol. It seems the team is making some big moves ahead of the upcoming season.

According to ESPN Deportes, there has been an analysis of Cruz Azul’s ideal lineup for the 2024 Clausura of the MX League. This indicates that the team is strategically planning for its future success. However, not all news surrounding the team has been positive, as highlighted by Vamos Azul, which reported on allegations that players like Carlos Salcedo and Jesús Dueñas, along with other “reinforcements,” were a scam.

The team seems determined to overcome these challenges, as reported by Diario del Sur. The publication noted that Cruz Azul is striving to recover its greatness, suggesting that the team is focused on regaining its former glory.

It will be interesting to see how these negotiations and allegations play out, and how they will impact the upcoming season for both Rayados and Cruz Azul. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

See also  Paganese, the final sprint for Serie C - Sport

You may also like

Ordinary but extraordinary, moved by great love

The basketball hall of the Gravelines club ravaged...

Culture shock also clearly visible on the World...

Jane Couch: Pioneer of women’s boxing to be...

2023 Macau Snooker Masters Invitational Tournament kicks off_Guangming.com

I would name Nedvěd right away, let him...

FIFA threatens to exclude Brazil from international tournaments...

Denver wins collectively and stops the Warriors run

Premier League summary: Manchester United lost to Arsenal...

Russian and Belarusian riders not at the Olympics

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy