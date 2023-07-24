Rayados of Monterrey Announces Signing of Spanish Midfielder Sergio Canales

Title: Rayados Welcomes Spanish Midfielder Sergio Canales with High Hopes for Success

This Monday, Club de Futbol Monterrey, widely known as Rayados, confirmed the acquisition of 32-year-old Spanish midfielder Sergio Canales from Real Betis. Canales, who joins fellow Mexican player Andrés Guardado at Betis, has signed a three-year contract with an additional optional year.

The Monterrey team expressed their enthusiasm for the new signing through their official Twitter account. They warmly welcomed Canales, stating that they had invested 10 million euros, with an additional seven million euros contingent on various variables, according to the ABC newspaper.

Rayados’ head coach, Tano Ortiz, also highlighted Canales’ recent achievements, particularly during his time at Real Betis. The team revealed some insightful statistics from OPTA, emphasizing that Canales has been the leading midfielder in terms of creating scoring opportunities for the last two LaLiga seasons, with an impressive total of 121 chances created, including ten assists. Over the course of his professional career with various clubs, Canales has netted 68 goals.

Canales’ career boasts an impressive list of accomplishments, including two Copa del Rey titles during his tenure with Real Madrid. He has also been victorious in the Under-17 Euro Cup, the Atlantic Cup with Spain’s Under-18 team, the Under-21 Euro Cup, and the Nations League with the Spanish national team.

With 508 games played, 68 goals, and 66 assists recorded throughout his career, Canales brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Rayados’ midfield. The club is eager to see him contribute to their success in the years to come.

Expectations are high as Canales joins a squad aiming to clinch major victories in domestic and international competitions. With his proven abilities and impressive track record, Canales is poised to make a significant impact in the blue and white jersey of Rayados.

