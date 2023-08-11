Rayados of Monterrey Tempts Tecatito Corona with Million-Dollar Salary: Will the Deal Go Through Despite Berterame’s Injury?

Rayados de Monterrey has officially opened its portfolio for the signing of Mexican winger Jesús “Tecatito” Corona. The club is reportedly making a tempting offer with a million-dollar salary to lure the talented player back to the Liga MX.

However, there could be a slight setback in Monterrey’s pursuit of Tecatito. Midfielder Matías Kranevitter, commonly known as Berterame, recently suffered an injury that could potentially frustrate Corona’s potential arrival. It remains to be seen whether this setback will impact the negotiations between the player and the club.

According to reports from ESPN Deportes, Tecatito’s departure from Sevilla and his possible return to Liga MX have been generating significant interest. Fans and experts alike are eagerly following the developments as the player weighs his options for his next career move.

While Monterrey is serious about acquiring Tecatito’s services, there has been no formal offer made yet, as reported by ESPN. Nevertheless, the club has put an impressive offer on the table, demonstrating their strong desire to bring the winger back to his home country.

Tecatito Corona’s potential move to Rayados de Monterrey has caused quite a stir in the football world. With his international experience, skill set, and market value, the Mexican winger is considered a coveted player for many teams globally.

For the latest updates on this transfer saga and other football news, stay tuned to ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Fans can expect comprehensive coverage and analysis surrounding Tecatito’s potential transfer, providing a glimpse into the exciting world of football rumors and negotiations.