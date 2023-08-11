Home » Rayados of Monterrey Tempts Tecatito Corona with Million-Dollar Salary: Will the Deal Go Through Despite Berterame’s Injury?
Sports

Rayados of Monterrey Tempts Tecatito Corona with Million-Dollar Salary: Will the Deal Go Through Despite Berterame’s Injury?

by admin
Rayados of Monterrey Tempts Tecatito Corona with Million-Dollar Salary: Will the Deal Go Through Despite Berterame’s Injury?

Rayados de Monterrey has officially opened its portfolio for the signing of Mexican winger Jesús “Tecatito” Corona. The club is reportedly making a tempting offer with a million-dollar salary to lure the talented player back to the Liga MX.

However, there could be a slight setback in Monterrey’s pursuit of Tecatito. Midfielder Matías Kranevitter, commonly known as Berterame, recently suffered an injury that could potentially frustrate Corona’s potential arrival. It remains to be seen whether this setback will impact the negotiations between the player and the club.

According to reports from ESPN Deportes, Tecatito’s departure from Sevilla and his possible return to Liga MX have been generating significant interest. Fans and experts alike are eagerly following the developments as the player weighs his options for his next career move.

While Monterrey is serious about acquiring Tecatito’s services, there has been no formal offer made yet, as reported by ESPN. Nevertheless, the club has put an impressive offer on the table, demonstrating their strong desire to bring the winger back to his home country.

Tecatito Corona’s potential move to Rayados de Monterrey has caused quite a stir in the football world. With his international experience, skill set, and market value, the Mexican winger is considered a coveted player for many teams globally.

For the latest updates on this transfer saga and other football news, stay tuned to ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Fans can expect comprehensive coverage and analysis surrounding Tecatito’s potential transfer, providing a glimpse into the exciting world of football rumors and negotiations.

You may also like

Sweden holds off Japan, sets up delicious semifinals...

Orson Keep Smart Runway: Inspiring Runners Through Poetry...

Austria at the end of the year against...

Deciphering the tricks to save on the electricity...

Hugo Lloris in talks with Lazio Roma

Master Fox or the art of communication

Australia v France: Sam Kerr will start Women’s...

Harry Kane: Tottenham and England striker to have...

Grinerová et al. they played a record quarter...

NBA 2023/24, the Opening Night and Christmas Day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy