The playmaker is 19 years old and has exploded in Olympique Lyon. He has already played in the Algerian youth team, but Deschamps would like to call him up to his France team

Is called Ryan Cherki, is French-Algerian, but has a grandfather of Italian origins. The new “signing” of Roberto Mancini’s national team could be the Olympique Lyon’s young attacking midfielder. Rayan was born in Pusignan in eastern France on August 17, 2003 but, according to reports from BeIN Sports e The Republicthe grandparents would be originally from Puglia.

Cherki as Retegui

But why is Cherki useful to the national team? You have been missing for a long time laments the absence of strikers and after having recruited the 23-year-old Argentine, naturalized Italian, Mateo Reteguei now he wants to continue the search for the young talent abroad.

France are also watching the attacker

Cherki meets the requirements of the technical steward. He showed off with the OL attracting the attention not only of Paris Saint Germain, but also and above all of French national team of Didier Deschamps. The striker has already played in Algeria’s youth academy, but he has yet to make his debut for the senior national team. The Fennecs.

mancini

