On March 18, the 2023 Fifth China E-sports Industry Conference was grandly opened in Hangzhou, the city of the Asian Games. As the co-organizer of the event, Raytheon Technology actively helps the event to be successfully held, promotes the standardized development of China‘s e-sports, and provides suggestions for the healthy, sustainable and integrated development of China‘s e-sports industry. The e-sports event released the 2022 China e-sports industry research report, including the 2023 global e-sports tour, the “e-sports + commercial real estate” integrated development platform, the Huasu star e-sports talent plan, and the authorization of the 2023 ESCC China e-sports competition A series of major projects were successfully launched at the conference.

During the conference, Raytheon Technology and Hangzhou Gongshu District Investment Promotion Bureau jointly signed a strategic cooperation agreement. According to the strategic cooperation agreement, the two parties will focus on comprehensive and multi-level government-enterprise cooperation around the e-sports industry ecosystem. Raytheon Technology will actively assume the responsibility of being the vanguard of the e-sports brand, starting from the production and R&D of e-sports equipment, combining the ecological layout of the diversified e-sports industry, and uniting with upstream and downstream partners in the e-sports industry to jointly help e-sports in Gongshu District, Hangzhou High-quality development of the industry. Gongshu District Investment Promotion Bureau will join hands with partners to form a support system for all-factor industrial chains with wider coverage, more pertinence, and more granularity, to promote the integrated development of industries in Gongshu District in the new era, and to develop new economies and new formats Develop a new pattern.

Xing Weishen, co-founder and general manager of marketing of Raytheon Technology, delivered a keynote speech entitled “Competition Bounded, Competition Without Boundary-Exploring the Boundary of Raytheon Technology E-sports” at the meeting, expressing the company’s lofty vision in the field of e-sports industry. Xing Weishen said, “Raytheon Technology is promoting the strategic layout of e-sports equipment in all scenarios. As an important member of China‘s e-sports industry, Raytheon Technology is willing to work with partners in the field of e-sports industry to jointly promote the development of China‘s e-sports industry. Healthy, standardized and sustainable development.

At this conference, Li Ning, founder of Raytheon Technology & general manager of e-sports ecology, participated in the launch ceremony of the “e-sports + commercial real estate” integrated development service platform. The service platform will focus on the physical business experience consumption model, adapt to the consumption needs of the emerging groups of the Z generation, provide new application scenarios for e-sports, introduce top-tier IP for commercial operations, and provide finance and incubation for the integrated development of “e-sports + commercial real estate” The service will become a comprehensive service platform for the digital industry to serve the real economy, finance and industrial IP to help revitalize the stock of commercial real estate. With the help of its advanced experience accumulated in the field of e-sports integration, Raytheon Technology helps the rapid development of the platform and actively expands the new model of “e-sports + commercial real estate”.

It is reported that the China E-sports Industry Conference has been successfully held for four consecutive sessions before, and it is currently one of the earliest and highest-level e-sports events in China. The China E-sports Industry Conference attracted more than 100 representatives from the entire e-sports industry chain including domestic government authorities, industry experts, capital parties, brand parties, e-sports manufacturers, event operations, clubs, and media. While multi-project cooperation has been reached, it has promoted extensive exchanges and cooperation within the industry, and has played a positive role in promoting the development of China‘s e-sports industry.

As one of the active promoters of this e-sports conference, Raytheon Technology gives full play to its resource advantages and product advantages in the e-sports field, promotes the innovation and integration of the domestic e-sports industry and traditional industries, and injects more innovation and innovation into the e-sports industry. vitality. In the future, with the continuous “cross-border” and “cross-domain” development of the e-sports industry, Raytheon Technology will gradually improve its layout in the e-sports industry chain, and serve e-sports fans in building a more complete and healthy e-sports ecosystem. Provide better product experience and ecological experience, promote the continuous development and growth of e-sports culture, and boost the long-term sustainable development of the domestic e-sports industry.

Source of this article: Financial Report Network