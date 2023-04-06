Borussia Dortmund is fighting for a place in the DFB Cup semi-finals at RB Leipzig. In the first half, however, BVB didn’t get a chance at all. Leipzig literally rolled over Dortmund and went into the break with a well-deserved half-time lead.

After the defeat against FC Bayern, it was about showing a reaction and getting back on the road to success. So far, however, there is not much to see. Borussia Dortmund fans are equally surprised and angry at the performance of their stars in the first half.

RB Leipzig – Borussia Dortmund: “Worst first half of the year”

6: 0 corners, 14: 1 shots on goal and 64 percent duel rate per Leipzig – among other things, these figures prove Leipzig’s dominance in the first half. BVB had been chasing them since the first minute and never really found their way into the game. An extremely poor performance that was not to be expected. The fact that black and yellow went into the dressing room just one goal behind is almost a surprise. In addition to Timo Werner’s goal, RB had other opportunities to screw up the result. Borussia can also thank their goalkeeper. Gregor Kobel was outstanding at one time or another.

Logically, the fans are not at all happy about the performance of their BVB. On the contrary: Dortmund supporters raged at their stars after the first half. “The first half is a class difference”, “It’s just embarrassing” or “This is by far the worst first half of the year” it said on social networks. Among other things, the fans criticized their captain, who “doesn’t watch at all” and “once again doesn’t go ahead at all”.

+++ RB Leipzig – Borussia Dortmund: Surprise before kick-off – ER is just sitting on the bench +++

In the first half it was also extremely easy to see how much BVB was hurt by Nico Schlotterbeck’s absence. Both Mats Hummels and Niklas Süle didn’t look particularly good when they conceded. For the entire 45 minutes, the BVB defense had almost no control over the RB offensive.

Double shock moment for BVB

In addition to the poor performance, there were also two other moments of shock for black and yellow. He had to be treated by BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and then Mats Hummels got the ball in such a way that the veteran had to collect himself before he could return to the pitch. Especially the latter situation initially looked worse than it was in the end. Hummels seemed dazed at first and fell to the ground. Fortunately, after a short break in treatment, the Schlotterbeck replacement continued.

More news about BVB:

And the picture shouldn’t change in the second half either. BVB seemed insecure, Leipzig played down their boots in a relaxed manner and was able to use a counterattack to make it 2-0. An overall deserved defeat for black and yellow.