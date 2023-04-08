Status: 08.04.2023 8:28 p.m

After winning the DFB Cup in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig followed up with a 1-0 (1-0) win at Hertha BSC. A confusing scene that matched the weak game decided the game on Saturday (April 8th, 2023).

Anyone who had hoped that RB Leipzig would play as quickly and imaginatively in the Bundesliga after their strong performance in the DFB Cup against Borussia Dortmund (1-0) was initially disappointed. Coach Marco Rose’s team controlled the game at relegation contenders Hertha BSC from the start and had more than 70 percent possession of the ball, but the visitors failed to penetrate into the crucial areas.

Berlin relied on a compact style of play and was extremely present in the duels (over 60 percent won) in the first 35 minutes. There were no highlights, Leipzig had a few shots on goal, but there was a lack of creativity and determination.

Haidara wobbles the ball into the goal

Shortly before the half-time break, however, the favorites scored the lead. Dominik Szoboszlai pulled a corner sharply on goal, where Hertha keeper Oliver Christensen was poorly positioned in the duel against Mohamed Simakan and the ball rolled into his box (40th). Referee Deniz Aytekin had fouls and handball checked, including offside – but the goal counted rightly.

Amadou Haidara was ultimately the goalscorer for Leipzig in this confusing situation. The two previous defeats in the league (0:1 in Bochum and 0:3 against Mainz) were more noticeable for them than the entry into the cup semi-finals. Even worse, however, was Hertha’s offensive game, which ended the first half with an expected goals value of 0.08.

Leipzig too careless on the counterattack

At the beginning of the second half, too, the ball and the players moved rather leisurely between the two penalty areas. The entertainment value roughly corresponded to the chances of Hertha scoring in the first 45 minutes. The difference, however, was that when Leipzig was in the lead, it was no longer an obligation. RB gave the ball to the Berliners more often and was able to attack selectively.

But Leipzig acted sloppily there too. Around the 61st minute, a promising counterattack ended with a long-range shot from Benjamin Henrichs going over the bar. It wasn’t enough for Rose either, he changed his front row and brought in Dani Olmo, among others, who was the best player on the field against Dortmund.

Olmo brings some momentum into the game

And the Spaniard gave the game at least a little shine with his first action. Olmo tunnelled his first opponent, then dribbled past the second and put it across to David Raum, whose low shot Christensen was able to parry (69′).

In this phase, Leipzig took back control of the game and the question arose as to whether or when Hertha’s final offensive would come. With a defeat, she would finally clear the way for Schalke 04 and VfB Stuttgart to pass her on Sunday (April 8th, 2023) and push the Berliners to last place.

Blaswich becomes the match winner again

She came hesitantly, but suddenly Berlin actually had a top-class scoring opportunity. Suat Serdar tried a low shot in the opponent’s penalty area, but Leipzig keeper Janis Blaswich was there with a foot defense (81′). Even in the cup, the 31-year-old remained unemployed for the entire duration of the game and then saved his team with a brilliant act shortly before the end.

Shortly thereafter, Leipzig should have made it 2-0. First Szoboszlai failed at Christensen, then André Silva only hit the side netting (86th). It was still enough for RB, because Berlin did not get more than a long-range shot from Marco Richter well over the goal (89th).

Hertha to the relegation duel on Schalke

On the 28th matchday, Hertha BSC is a guest at Schalke 04 for the basement duel (Friday, April 14th, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.). A day later, Leipzig is fighting FC Augsburg for points (3:30 p.m.).