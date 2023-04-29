Home » RB Leipzig defeats TSG Hoffenheim in Bundesliga thanks to Christopher Nkunku
Sports

RB Leipzig defeats TSG Hoffenheim in Bundesliga thanks to Christopher Nkunku

by admin
RB Leipzig defeats TSG Hoffenheim in Bundesliga thanks to Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig has switched back to attack mode in the race for the Champions League. The DFB Cup winners beat TSG Hoffenheim 1-0 (1-0) on Matchday 30 of the Bundesliga and kept the pressure on their rivals Union Berlin and SC Freiburg.

After a Hoffenheim mistake in the build-up game, Christopher Nkunku (28th) gave Leipzig the deserved lead, who had previously been negligent with their chances.

In the coming week there will be two away duels at SC Freiburg within five days – first on Tuesday in the cup semifinals (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on ZDF), then in the league on Saturday in Fight for the premier class places. “Europa League is not an option,” national player Benjamin Henrichs said about the Champions League race. Money, prestige, arguments on the transfer market: Participation in the premier class is mandatory for Leipzig.

RB started accordingly offensive. National striker Timo Werner was supposed to use his speed on the flanks, while Nkunku was the target player in the centre. The playmaker, who was in the starting XI for the first time since his injury break, immediately caused danger there.

After a strong ball win by Kevin Kampl, Nkunku appeared free in front of the TSG goal. The Frenchman made it too complicated in the end, defender Ozan Kabak cleared (2nd). Leipzig expanded the game, created spaces and used them. TSG goalkeeper Oliver Baumann was there when Konrad Laimer shot from around 20 meters (10′), shortly afterwards Werner aimed too high (14′).

See also  1000th international match: DFB announces three more opponents for Germany

You may also like

How to create your own urban garden at...

Bundesliga: Freiburg trembles to victory in Cologne

Lille plays against Ajaccio and gets closer to...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sergio Perez overtakes Charles Leclerc...

Draw in the top game: Union also pulls...

Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Ivan Toney and Josh...

Bundesliga: Freiburg with a record of points, Stuttgart...

Brighton 6-0 Wolves: Seagulls boost European ambitions with...

After the park won the championship, the Lakers...

Sky Sport – NBA: 3 matches live between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy