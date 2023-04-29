RB Leipzig defeats TSG Hoffenheim in Bundesliga thanks to Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig has switched back to attack mode in the race for the Champions League. The DFB Cup winners beat TSG Hoffenheim 1-0 (1-0) on Matchday 30 of the Bundesliga and kept the pressure on their rivals Union Berlin and SC Freiburg.

After a Hoffenheim mistake in the build-up game, Christopher Nkunku (28th) gave Leipzig the deserved lead, who had previously been negligent with their chances.

In the coming week there will be two away duels at SC Freiburg within five days – first on Tuesday in the cup semifinals (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on ZDF), then in the league on Saturday in Fight for the premier class places. “Europa League is not an option,” national player Benjamin Henrichs said about the Champions League race. Money, prestige, arguments on the transfer market: Participation in the premier class is mandatory for Leipzig.

RB started accordingly offensive. National striker Timo Werner was supposed to use his speed on the flanks, while Nkunku was the target player in the centre. The playmaker, who was in the starting XI for the first time since his injury break, immediately caused danger there.

After a strong ball win by Kevin Kampl, Nkunku appeared free in front of the TSG goal. The Frenchman made it too complicated in the end, defender Ozan Kabak cleared (2nd). Leipzig expanded the game, created spaces and used them. TSG goalkeeper Oliver Baumann was there when Konrad Laimer shot from around 20 meters (10′), shortly afterwards Werner aimed too high (14′).

Hoffenheim hardly provided any relief. Liberation strikes mostly landed on the RB defensive. Only after about 20 minutes did Hoffenheim manage to shift the game more into the Leipzig half for a short time – and enabled the hosts to counterattack. National player David Raum did not make enough of it (26th).

Even after the deserved lead, Leipzig kept up the pace, but didn’t use the many switching options well enough. Hoffenheim missed the greatest chance: Christoph Baumgartner failed to meet Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich, who let the ball bounce off Ihlas Bebou’s feet. The attacker aimed from ten meters over the open goal (38th).

After the break, Leipzig initially lacked access to the game, lacking dominance in the first half. Coach Marco Rose reacted with a quadruple change (59th). The construction game of Leipzig was still flawed. There were hardly any great opportunities like Andre Silva’s. The substitute Portuguese hit the bar (73rd). Hoffenheim is still in great danger of relegation after the defeat.