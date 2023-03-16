Max Eberl was supposed to be a guest in ZDF’s “Sportstudio” on Saturday. The broadcaster is now announcing that it is withdrawing its invitation. The sports director of RB Leipzig wanted to exclude “certain topics”.

RB Leipzig’s sports director Max Eberl will not be a guest in ZDF’s “Sportstudio” on Saturday evening as planned. The broadcaster refrained from an appearance by the 49-year-old because, at Eberl’s request, “certain topics (“Causa Gladbach”) should be largely excluded”.

This was announced by ZDF on Thursday. The sports studio editors did not want to comply with this request. Instead, Marius Bülter from FC Schalke 04 will be a guest on Saturday.

According to RB Leipzig, Eberl canceled the appearance. “After an early commitment, I am now refraining from my visit to the ZDF sports studio next Saturday,” said Eberl on request. He faced the issues off the pitch about the game against Gladbach, although he wanted to end it. “Rather, it was partly interpreted as if I wanted to actively heat up the discussions. Despite all the emotion, that wasn’t my intention,” said Eberl.

According to information from the dpa, well before the Gladbach game, there was an agreement that the interview in the sports studio should be forward-looking. After the events of the weekend, when Eberl was again the victim of insulting banners, ZDF wanted to go deeper into Eberl and his departure from Gladbach. “I fully understand that when I put myself in their perspective,” said Eberl. From his point of view, however, “everything has been said several times” on this topic.

Shot out of the Champions League

Eberl had refrained from appearing in the media in the week before the game against his ex-club Mönchengladbach last Saturday. The day after the match, however, the manager talked extensively about his ex-club and the incomprehension of some fans about his new job in Leipzig in the “Doppelpass” on the TV channel Sport1.

Eberl stopped working in Mönchengladbach at the beginning of last year because he was no longer mentally able to continue working. Eberl took a break and went traveling. In December he was hired by the Saxons. Since then he has been accused and attacked, especially from Borussia fan circles.

In terms of sport, there were not only pleasant things to talk about on ZDF. Leipzig, who will play VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., were practically shot out of the Champions League on Tuesday. RasenBallsport lost the round of 16 second leg at Manchester City with a record result of 0:7. Former Dortmund striker Erling Haaland scored five goals.