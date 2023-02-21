Both Aymeric Laporte and Kevin de Bruyne played in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the weekend

Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss Manchester City’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The pair did not train on Tuesday and have not been included in the squad travelling to Germany.

Both have been ruled out because of illness, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Defender John Stones also misses the game as he continues to recover from a thigh injury, but January signing Maximo Perrone has travelled.

‘Crazy about scoring’ Haaland will be tough to stop

Marco Rose knows RB Leipzig’s biggest challenge will be to keep 32-goal striker Erling Haaland quiet., but hopes his close knowledge of the player can help his side.

Rose previously worked with Haaland at both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

“If he sees the goal – he is crazy about scoring,” he said. “He is always there for the team, working for the team.

“He has improved his game a lot, his technical side, his movement and things around. Now he is playing for one of the best teams in the world and he is a world-class player.

“But I have great confidence in my team. We want to compete against one of the best teams in the world, see and look for opportunities.”

RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku is doubtful for the game. The France forward has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season but only recently returned from an ankle injury sustained in November.

He played and got an assist in the win over Wolfsburg on Saturday but is being eased back to full fitness.

“Christo could only complete part of the training today because there was some reaction [from his injury],” Rose added.

“We will certainly not start with him [on Wednesday].

“We will have to see if he can be with us at all but we won’t be taking any risks. We have a lot more matches this season.”