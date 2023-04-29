RB Leipzig wins against TSG Hoffenheim

Status: 04/29/2023 5:23 p.m

RB Leipzig narrowly won against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on match day 30 of the Bundesliga. For the winning goal on Saturday afternoon (April 29th, 2023) a serious defensive mistake by Hoffenheim was needed.

Christopher Nkunku scored the goal of the day in the 28th minute and thus ensured that Leipzig, fifth in the table, are still in the middle of the fight for the Champions League places. Hoffenheim also stays in the middle, but in a relegation battle. Only one point separates the Kraichgauer from rank 16.

Leipzig’s counter-pressing unnerves Hoffenheim

The game started energetically, the hosts could have taken the lead after just two minutes, but Ozan Kabak was in dire need of a save from Nkunku in his own penalty area. After a quarter of an hour, Timo Werner could have raised with a flick, but aimed too high. Actually, only the “Brauseklub” played.

A major mistake by Hoffenheim’s central defender John Anthony Brooks finally acted as the final can opener for Leipzig. The defender played a pass right into Konrad Laimer’s foot during the build-up game. Then things went very quickly over Nkunku and Emil Forsberg in the switching game. After their one-two, Nkunku shot low from ten meters to make it 1-0 (28′).

The Kraichgauers were sometimes quite overwhelmed by the counter-pressing of Marco Rose’s team, so it took up to the 38th minute before they had a really dangerous opportunity: after a chip ball by Pavel Kaderabek from the right-hand field, Munas Dabbur failed on the left Penalty area at the brilliant reacting Janis Blaswich. The rebound landed in front of Ilhas Bebou’s feet, but he threw the ball miles over the box without any pressure. The 1:0 at half time was absolutely fine despite this great chance.

Leipzig’s Silva only hits the bar

In the second half, the fans in Leipzig initially saw an unchanged picture. RB pressed, RB combined, but RB wasn’t exactly compelling in his chances either. Gradually, however, Hoffenheim worked their way into the encounter and were now a little more present in the duels. After a good hour, both teams made a total of six changes, which noticeably disrupted the flow of the game. The encounter now rippled along and lived above all from the fact that it was still exciting due to the narrow lead.

Everyone in the stadium was woken up after 75 minutes when substitute André Silva hammered the ball into Hoffenheim’s crossbar. In the closing stages, Leipzig was closer to scoring the second goal than TSG was to equalizing, although their coach Pellegrino Matarazzo pushed everything forward again. It stayed at 1-0. “We didn’t create enough big chances to turn the game around” Matarazzo then aptly summarized the course of the game.

Leipzig twice in Freiburg, Hoffenheim against Frankfurt

On Matchday 31, RB Leipzig are guests in Freiburg (Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 3.30 p.m.), but before that they will also meet Breisgau in the DFB Cup on Tuesday (May 2nd, 2023). Hoffenheim welcomes Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.