RB Leipzig wins the DFB Cup in soccer

The Leipzig team with the DFB Cup (picture alliance / dpa / Revierfoto / Revierfoto)

The final of the DFB Cup was between Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt. Leipzig won by 2 to 0 goals.

There was another important football game this week: Arminia Bielefeld played against SV Wehen-Wiesbaden. It’s about whether Bielefeld can stay in the 2nd federal league or be relegated. Bielefeld lost the game and is now relegated to the 3rd federal league. Wiesbaden rises from the 3rd to the 2nd federal league.

A lot more people than before watched women’s soccer this year. There are now new figures: There were 3 times more people in the stadiums than in the previous season. Most of the spectators were in the stadium at the game between Cologne and Frankfurt: There were more than 38,000 people.