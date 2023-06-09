Home » RB Leipzig wins the DFB Cup in soccer
Sports

RB Leipzig wins the DFB Cup in soccer

by admin
RB Leipzig wins the DFB Cup in soccer

The Leipzig team with the DFB Cup (picture alliance / dpa / Revierfoto / Revierfoto)

The final of the DFB Cup was between Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt. Leipzig won by 2 to 0 goals.

There was another important football game this week: Arminia Bielefeld played against SV Wehen-Wiesbaden. It’s about whether Bielefeld can stay in the 2nd federal league or be relegated. Bielefeld lost the game and is now relegated to the 3rd federal league. Wiesbaden rises from the 3rd to the 2nd federal league.

A lot more people than before watched women’s soccer this year. There are now new figures: There were 3 times more people in the stadiums than in the previous season. Most of the spectators were in the stadium at the game between Cologne and Frankfurt: There were more than 38,000 people.

See also  The combination of "Liang Wang" quickly won the only championship of Guoyu on this site_Zhejiang Online

You may also like

Bergamo and surroundings by bike: 6 routes from...

Alcaraz drama in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

The LBA trophy in the two arenas, Palazzo...

French Open: Drama in Paris – Injured Alcaraz...

Dino Toppmöller joins Eintracht Frankfurt as coach

Djokovic beats Alcaraz and flies to the final,...

Novak Djokovic wins against Carlos Alcaraz and is...

‘I failed to make the time, I have...

2nd Bundesliga: Eintracht Braunschweig separates from coach Schiele

Football: Figc, from next year the Var talks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy