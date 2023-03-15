DJosko Gvardiol doesn’t like the fact that there is no sea nearby in Leipzig. Even if, as he said a while ago, he feels very comfortable in the city. Water is his element. In Croatia, although born in Zagreb inland, he spent a lot of time on the coast. If he hadn’t become a professional soccer player, he would probably have become a fisherman, like his father. As a little boy he had often helped.

Today, Josko Gvardiol only goes fishing for fun. On vacation when he’s at home; so rare. On the one hand, the schedule of a football professional hardly includes any vacancies. On the other hand, Gvardiol has hardly had any free time for years. He goes to the gym six days a week, in addition to his normal training sessions with the ball. His body is now so muscular that he could pass for a football player. At the age of 15 he started working with a personal trainer. Often for hours. Strength, coordination, exercises with the ball. The result is one of the best central defenders in the world.

There are quite a few who claim that the 21-year-old Croatian is the most talented footballer in the world at this position. Estimated market value: around 80 million euros. One of those who see Gvardiol as an exceptional talent is Jesse Marsch, once the first coach when the Croatian joined RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb.

Gvardiol stands out

“Basically, he already has no weaknesses and embodies the very highest level in all areas,” says Marsch. He means the header game, the mental strength and the pace. “He’s incredibly fast, even with the ball at his feet,” adds Marsch, who moved Gvardiol from left-back to the middle.

They will see each other again this Tuesday in the Manchester City stadium (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on Prime Video). Marsch, who was sacked at Leeds United just over a month ago, is said to be on the sidelines as a television pundit. Gvardiol, on the other hand, is intended to play the role of the protagonist. Just like in the first leg three weeks ago. Not only did he stop Erling Haaland, who was also highly talented, but he also made it 1-1. It stayed that way after 90 minutes. A result that gives Leipzig every chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League. “They showed in the first leg that they can be dangerous for City. They can cause a sensation,” says Marsch.

A progression of Leipzig would be one of the biggest surprises of the current competition and for Gvardiol the opportunity to continue to present itself at the very highest level. Although that is no longer absolutely necessary. Ever since the World Cup in Qatar, it has been known everywhere what qualities the defender has.

At the World Cup he was named to the all-star team of the international football association FIFA, and he finished third with Croatia. He maintained his form after the tournament and has been outstanding in the Bundesliga week after week ever since – as a defender and goalscorer. Last Saturday against Gladbach he scored in all competitions for the third time this season. He becomes more and more dangerous, especially after dead balls.

Gvardiol can virtually choose his future workplace. Pretty much all the big clubs in the English Premier League have expressed an interest in the defender, either directly or indirectly through intermediaries. Among others, Manchester City, the upcoming opponent. According to a report by the English “Daily Star”, coach Pep Guardiola’s club wants to invest a lot of money in the summer to get Gvardiol from Leipzig. He has a contract there until the summer of 2027.

It is almost impossible that he will fulfill it, even if sports director Max Eberl recently emphasized that he does not want to let his coveted defender go so quickly. About an early change of Gvardiol, he told the “Kicker”: “Summer 2024 is not our intention either. We are definitely planning with Josko for the next year and a half.” However, the plan is likely to falter at the latest when interested parties are willing to offer a fee in at least the high double-digit euro range. City seems just as ready to do so as Chelsea, who wanted to sign Gvardiol last summer.

It doesn’t matter which club – Gvardiol wants to play in the Premier League, he revealed that to the “Times”. He would like to say goodbye to Leipzig with a trophy. Although RB are seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, they are in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup and also want to make it into the last eight of the Champions League. Whether that succeeds depends to a large extent on Josko Gvardiol.