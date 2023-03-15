Home Sports RB Leipzig with Gvardiol against Manchester City
RB Leipzig with Gvardiol against Manchester City

DJosko Gvardiol doesn’t like the fact that there is no sea nearby in Leipzig. Even if, as he said a while ago, he feels very comfortable in the city. Water is his element. In Croatia, although born in Zagreb inland, he spent a lot of time on the coast. If he hadn’t become a professional soccer player, he would probably have become a fisherman, like his father. As a little boy he had often helped.

Today, Josko Gvardiol only goes fishing for fun. On vacation when he’s at home; so rare. On the one hand, the schedule of a football professional hardly includes any vacancies. On the other hand, Gvardiol has hardly had any free time for years. He goes to the gym six days a week, in addition to his normal training sessions with the ball. His body is now so muscular that he could pass for a football player. At the age of 15 he started working with a personal trainer. Often for hours. Strength, coordination, exercises with the ball. The result is one of the best central defenders in the world.

There are quite a few who claim that the 21-year-old Croatian is the most talented footballer in the world at this position. Estimated market value: around 80 million euros. One of those who see Gvardiol as an exceptional talent is Jesse Marsch, once the first coach when the Croatian joined RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb.

Gvardiol stands out

“Basically, he already has no weaknesses and embodies the very highest level in all areas,” says Marsch. He means the header game, the mental strength and the pace. “He’s incredibly fast, even with the ball at his feet,” adds Marsch, who moved Gvardiol from left-back to the middle.

