RBR blow: Giovanni Tomassini is a red and white Heroes

John Tomassini he is a “Heroes”.

After the important announcement of a few weeks ago, relating to Alexander the Greatanother hit for Rivierabanca Basket Riminisigned Carasso/Turci/Ferrari, and for which we would like to thank all our members, partners, first and foremost rivieranca it’s ours CDA.

This is how he joins the roster, after the best Italian scorer for average points of all the A2, too the Italian MVP of the regular seasonnewly elected, of the championship.

Tomassini, a native of Cattolica, becomes a basketball player in the youth sector of Scavolini Pesaro, making his Serie A debut in 2004 at the age of 16.

After a coming and going between clubs in the province, between Serie B and LegaDue, including in experience at Vuelle with the known to us Mauro Morristhe year in which he won the promotion play-offs, went to Paviawith which he plays 27 games at an average playing time of 14.4 minutes per game.

After yet another return to his mother country, he returns to play in Legadue in 2010-11 with an annual loan move to Rimini Basketball by Coach Attilio Box writing 22.9 minutes per game, and averaging 5.7 points.

From there on, between Reyer, Ferentino and Verolithe most important series will be the one in Casale where for 4 seasons he will sign the fortunes of Junior Casale Monferratoa Serie A2 club that in 2018 leads to the play-off finals then lost against Trieste basketball in which he suffers a serious injury.

Tom arrives as captain of the Scaligera until the play-off semifinals of Lega Two, playing all the games in the season with 11.2 points per game and shooting from three with 45% (52% in the playoffs).

On 4 July 2021 he reached an agreement with the Benedict XIV Hundred, with which he disputed a regular season which closed with an average of 11.6 points, which then became 14.5 in the one-off phase and 16.6 in the play-offs which saw the Emilian team go out in the quarter-finals.

He repeats the Centese experience in what was the season that has just ended and which saw him captain of the Centesi and in which he achieved his career high in A2 by scoring 34 points (with 8/12 from three) in the away win against Fortitudo Bologna at the PalaDozza.

His performances help the team reach second place in the red group, to the point of being awarded individually as Italian MVP of the regular season of the entire championship.

Here are Giovanni’s very first words on his arrival at RBR

“It’s a thrill to come back here to Rimini, it was also this winter when I came to play with Cento, because the atmosphere I experienced at the Flaminio was different from what I had experienced, warm, welcoming, exciting, it seems like true passion .”

How did the negotiation go?

The talks started a long time ago, exactly 3 years ago, but things were different, Rimini was in Serie B, while I was still in A2 so things were a bit difficult to pin down. However, there has always been a feeling and the idea that sooner or later it could have been done, and today we are here.

What choice was yours?

It was the right choice, I’m sure I’m in the right place and I will try to prove it and make it my best choice.

What do you expect from Flaminio?

I expect a lot because I saw a lot during the winter, even coming to play for Benedetto Cento. Emotion, passion, involvement.

What role did you feel wearing?

I was a point guard for many years in my career, although almost naturally in recent years I have turned more into guard. But I really like this combo that was created between the director and the shooting guard.

But what if you had to choose between shooting and assisting?

I would choose to shoot the ball for sure (ed. he smiles as he says it)

He closes by saying:

“I want to see a Flaminio as hot as this year, with that emotion and grit”.

Tomassini immediately proved to be a helpful, fun and integrated guy in our community.

It will then be available to Coach Mattia Ferrari with Tassinari, Anumba, Masciadri and Grande waiting to discover the other companions. To hear more of Giovanni’s words, find the live coverage of the press conference on our Facebook page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

