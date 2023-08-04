Title: Celta de Vigo terminates contract with player Santi Mina

Date: August 4, 2023

Celta de Vigo, a Spanish football club, has announced the unilateral termination of the contract of player Santi Mina. Despite having two years remaining on his contract, the club made this decision after considering various legal alternatives. The termination was confirmed in a statement released by the club on Friday.

The decision to part ways with Santi Mina comes after the Andalusian Superior Court of Justice (TSJA) pronounced a ruling, leading to Celta de Vigo’s strong support for the termination. The club emphasized that it stands by its principles and values, even if it affects their sports planning.

Celta de Vigo, being a club with a century-long history, believes in demonstrating unwavering commitment to society and defending certain values. They have always placed their values above everything else, and this decision reflects their determination to uphold them.

Santi Mina recently rejoined Celta de Vigo for training at the Afouteza sports city after completing a loan spell at Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia. However, on July 19, the TSJA upheld the sentence of the Audiencia de Almería, sentencing Mina to four years in prison for a crime of sexual abuse.

Mina’s grounds for appeal were rejected by the court, which found no violations of his right to effective judicial protection. The court stated that the victim’s statements were credible and lacked significant contradictions. Additionally, it ruled out any spurious motive on the part of the victim to obtain compensation.

As Celta de Vigo official terminated Santi Mina’s contract due to the court ruling, the club stands firm in its commitment to holding its values and principles intact. This decision has been officially supported by LaLiga, further solidifying its stance.

The future of Santi Mina’s football career remains uncertain as he faces the consequences of the court’s ruling. For Celta de Vigo, this decision signifies their dedication to upholding their identity and ensuring that their principles are not compromised, regardless of the impact on their sports planning.

Note: This news article is a fictional creation based on the provided content. The information, including names, dates, and events, is fictional and not based on real-life occurrences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

